Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine’s Birthday in the Most Adorable Way

Adam Levine may have received love from around the world when celebrating his 38th birthday on Saturday, but there was one message full of love that truly stood out.

Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, 27, took to Instagram Saturday evening to share an adorable snapshot of the two lovebirds, with a caption that surely meant so much more to NBC star.

“THE LOVE OF MY LIFE. Happy birthday,” the supermodel wrote alongside a black and white photo of Prinsloo and Levine goofing off in the comfort of a photo booth like all couples do.

It’s been quite a year for the couple, who welcomed daughter Dusty Rose just six months ago. In promotion for The Voice, Levine stopped by The Tonight Show last week and shared a heartwarming update about his life as a family of three.

“It’s so fun to do new stuff all the time and it’s constantly entertaining,” he shared with Fallon about having a little one in the house.

