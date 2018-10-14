Barbara Bush Celebrates Wedding to Craig Coyne With Glitzy After-Party

Former First Daughter Barbara Bush celebrated her marriage to Craig Coyne with a party in New York City this weekend.

PEOPLE reports that several of Bush’s friends shared videos on their Instagram Stories, including one who called the newlyweds the “most amazing couple in all the land.”

“Congrats [Barbara Bush] and Craig!!! Xoxoxo,” the friend added.

Another friend shared an image of Barbara, 36, giving a speech during the private event, adding “Congratulations [Barbara Bush] + #CRAIG” in the caption. The friend also added a giant heart doodle around the couple.

The party also included indoor swings, a fortune-telling oracles and a giant disco ball to keep the night groovy. One friend shared a clip of Barbara dancing the night away with her friends.

After the party, Bush’s twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, shared a photo of the siblings hugging. In the background, their father, President George W. Bush, can be seen photobombing them.

“Thought this was just a simple picture of a sisterly hug. #popsiclephotobomb,” Hager wrote.

Bush and Coyne married in a secret ceremony at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine on Oct. 7. The guests included her father and mother, former First Lady Laura Bush. Her grandfather, 94-year-old President George H.W. Bush, also attended. Hager served as maid of honor and their aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch officiated the wedding. Her uncle, Jeb Bush, was not on the guest list.

“We’ve been excited to do such a small wedding with just our family,” Bush told PEOPLE. “It’s just been a very sweet romance.”

Bush also honored her late grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, by wearing one of her grandmother’s bracelets with her custom ivory silk crepe Vera Wang gown.

“It’s really sweet. The ‘something borrowed’ that I’m wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary,” she told PEOPLE.

During the reception after the ceremony, Hager read a letter their grandfather wrote to their grandmother.

“I just told her and everybody how much she means to me. But I ended actually with a letter my grandfather wrote to my grandmother,” Hager said on TODAY. “Because I searched all the romantics and Shakespeare just wasn’t doing it. He was sitting right next to me as I read it.”

Bush and Coyne met on a blind date last year and got engaged in Kennebunkport this summer. She told PEOPLE that their first date did not go so well, and thought she would never see him again. They went to a book event where Barbara and Hager were promoting their new book, and Hager suddenly announced to everyone that Bush was on a blind date. She thought this would scar Craig away.

“Luckily, no one in the audience saw Craig, but that was that. And so we left and I gave him a hug and said it was great to meet him, and we flew off,” she told PEOPLE. “I thought it was hilarious, but I said to Jenna in the car, I was like, ‘I’m never going to hear from him again, but regardless, that’s a fun story to tell.’”

