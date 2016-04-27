‘Bachelorette’ Star Pregnant With Baby No. 1!

A photo posted by Desiree (Hartsock) Siegfried (@desireesiegfried) on Mar 29, 2016 at 8:40pm PDT

The Bachelor Nation keeps getting bigger!

Desiree (Hartsock) Siegfried, who found love on Season 9 of The Bachelorette when she gave her final rose to Chris Siegfried, is expecting her first baby, US Weekly confirms.

The author of My Fairytale Wedding sat down with the magazine to share that her Valentine's Day vacation with her husband turned into something more exciting.

"I kinda knew, like, 'You know something, I think I'm pregnant,'" she admits. "We were in Hawaii when we went for our one-year anniversary. That's when we took a test and found out!"

"Each day is something new. Like one day I'm like, 'Babe, I really need Italian.' And then the next, it's Mexican and the next it's dessert for dinner," admits the Seattle-based designer, due this fall. "He's just so supportive and if I'm craving ice cream, he's like, 'Okay, let's go get it!'"

According to Siegfried, she's about 13-weeks pregnant and is generally feeling really good. She revealed she's looking forward to feeling "rounder" as her pregnancy progresses.

Congrats to the happy family!