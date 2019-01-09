‘Bachelor’ Alum Lesley Murphy Shows off New Boyfriend After Dean Unglert Split

The Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is showing off her new guy nearly a year following her split with Dean Unglert after Bachelor Winter Games.

The travel blogger shared the first photo of herself with new boyfriend Alex Lav, an Australian drone pilot, on Instagram ahead of Colton Underwood‘s season premiere Monday.

“Boy meets world — World, meet boy,” she captioned a photo of the couple kissing atop a cliffside in Norway. “Thought it was about time to let y’all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled! We’re 3 continents down together…with the next one being Alex’s home country soon.”

She joked, “Finally making it to hometowns y’all :)” in reference to her own journey on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013, in which she was eliminated just prior to the hometown dates.

After undergoing a double mastectomy, Murphy returned to Bachelor Nation for 2018’s Bachelor Winter Games, hitting things off with Unglert right away and helping to reform his reputation following his notorious Bachelor in Paradise love triangle.

During the Winter Games reunion in February 2018, Unglert asked Murphy to move in with him, but long distance appeared to be too much for the couple, who split in April.

“It’s a bit strange to feel the need to post about this, but I don’t think I can honestly resume my normal programming without giving you an explanation — and maybe that’s the wrong word, but I just wanted to thank y’all for the love and respect you’ve shown me over the past few days,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, adding that she had made “deep connections” with people in the franchise.

“I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready,” she continued. “To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything. All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves.”

She concluded, “Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready. Out with the old, in with the TRUE. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season. Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready.”

Unglert also addressed the breakup on social media, writing, “Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is. I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you’re true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you’re meant to be with. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned.”

He admitted, “I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.