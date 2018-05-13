‘Bachelor’ Alum Charlie O’Connell Weds Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund

Charlie O’Connell and Anna Sophia Berglund are officially man and wife.

The Bachelor alum, 43, and Playboy Playmate, 32, tied the knot in Montauk, New York recently, according to photos posted Saturday on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Congratulations you guys,” Charlie’s brother, actor Jerry O’Connell, wrote alongside a picture of the pair on their big day, utilizing their wedding hashtag “#ChAnna.”

While Berglund decided to wear a stunning lacy white spaghetti strap dress, the groom wore a black tux and a polka-dot bow tie.

The actor also shared a photo of the couple swaying romantically at their wedding reception, which took place at Shagwong Tavern.

“Wedding Reception Montauk Style #ChAnna @shagwong_tavern,” he captioned the photo, complimenting the staff of the venue for helping them throw the “Best Wedding eva.”

Before Charlie and his now-wife walked down the aisle, the reality personality spent time with his brother on a boat to celebrate the end of his days as a bachelor, which they showcased also on social media.

The television personality, who starred on season 7 of The Bachelor in 2005, popped the question to his girlfriend Berglund in March, Jerry confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

“It’s exciting! We’re going to do the wedding this spring. I’m the best man — we’re all super stoked. It’s great,” Jerry said. “She’s a beautiful girl, she’s so nice. I can’t wait for him to join the married club.”

Both Charlie and Berglund also changed their Twitter profiles to make it clear that they were set to tie the knot.

“Former [Bachelor] season7, TV Personality, [dog lover] (Bax&max), Sober, proud fishing boat owner [Montauk] &Engaged 2 my [soul mate] [Anna] #2 #cruise,” Charlie’s bio still reads.

“Actress Model Playmate Realtor Dog Mom Engaged,” Berglund wrote in her bio.

On his season of the ABC reality series, Charlie chose competitor Sarah Brice, whom he dated on and off for five years before splitting in 2010.

“I didn’t propose because it wasn’t realistic,” he said at the time to PEOPLE. “We hadn’t even had our first fight yet!”

“We had a great relationship,” he shared. “But it was tough to lose our anonymity. Everyone from the butcher to the baker knew who we were.”

Still, Charlie said of the experience: “I wouldn’t have done anything differently.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jerry O’Connell