‘American Idol’ Star and Longtime Boyfriend Break Up

Adam Lambert and his boyfriend Oliver Gliese have reportedly called it quits on their four-year romance.

The American Idol Season 8 runner-up, 43, and the Twitch streamer, 30, broke up “within the past month” after their romance “fizzled out naturally,” sources told TMZ.

Neither Lambert nor Gliese have publicly commented on the reported split, but sources claimed it was “an amicable, clean, drama-free split.” Although the former couple hadn’t posted a photo featuring one another to social media since June 2024, they had been spotted together at a Charli XCX concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in May.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Oliver Gliese and Adam Lambert attend The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The breakup marks the end of a years-long romance that began in 2020. The pair were first spotted together in November of that year during a trip to Tulum, Mexico. Photos snapped of the couple showed them embracing and sharing kisses in the ocean. They made their romance Instagram official the following year when Lambert shared a photo of himself with Gliese in May 2021, per the Daily Mail. In the years that followed, they continued to dote on their relationship and make public appearances together, in 2022 attending The Blonds Fashion Show in New York City together.

Briefly speaking of their romance in a 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Lambert said he was in “an amazing relationship.” Speaking with the outlet a year earlier, he credited communication as the key to their successful relationship.

“We’re really good at communicating,” he said. “I think that is the key to a healthy relationship. Every couple runs into disagreements or misunderstandings, but if you can sit down and talk it out, that’s the best. We have that, and I’m really thankful for it.”

His split from Gliese comes amid a period of change in Lambert’s life. On Monday, TMZ reported that the Grammy-nominated singer sold his four-bedroom Hollywood Hills estate, which he purchased in 2018 with a $6.5 million price tag, for $6.2 million, more than $1 million below the initial $7.4 million asking price.

The decision to sell the property came as Lambert has been spending more time in New York City, though he is set to be back in Los Angeles for Jesus Christ Superstar. Director Sergio Trujillo’s production is set to take place at the Hollywood Bowl from Aug. 1 through 3, with Lambert starring as Judas opposite Cynthia Erivo as Jesus.