‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Calls Beau Orlando Bloom the ‘Kindest and Cutest Man’ in Birthday Message

Katy Perry couldn’t help but swoon over boyfriend Orlando Bloom as he celebrated his 42nd birthday Sunday.

The American Idol judge, 34, took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her beau on his special day, sharing a photo of the actor wearing a sweatshirt reading “Woman Power.”

“Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Bloom quickly commented, “My MG,” he wrote, adding a heart and an owl emoji, possibly as an indication as to how insightful he finds Perry’s comments.

While Perry has been busy shooting the second season of American Idol‘s ABC reboot, the couple has been sure to make time for one another, taking time for romantic vacations in Aspen and Hawaii as 2018 came to an end.

The couple looked happy to be spending one-on-one time away, with Perry calling their romance an “end of the rainbow kind of love” on Instagram in December.

The songstress and her actor beau have been together on and off since 2016, where rumors they had made a love connection abounded after they were seen snuggling up after the Golden Globes. The couple split in February 2017, with their reps telling PEOPLE at the time that they were “taking respectful, loving space.”

It wasn’t long before the couple was spotted together once again, vacationing together and even traveling to the Vatican to meet the Pope. The past year was “a very special year for Orlando and Katy,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the couple’s status, adding that “they are doing incredibly well. They seem beyond happy and very serious.”

Perry even is settling into her role with Bloom’s 8-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The Lord of the Rings actor and Victoria’s Secret model split in 2013 after three years of marriage.

“Katy is amazing with Orlando’s son. She is very involved in his life. It makes Orlando very happy,” the source added.

The two might even be looking to have a wedding of their own soon, with the source saying of Bloom’s mindset, “He’s ready to settle down with Katy.”

Another source told the publication of the couple’s future, “Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future. Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”

