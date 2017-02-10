Amber Rose and Val Chmerkovskiy Split Up

A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 18, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Amber Rose, 33, and Val Chmerkovskiy, 30, have taken their last waltz.

E! News reports exclusively that the couple split up shortly after their five-month courtship. The pair met on the Dancing With the Stars last year when Rose was partnered up with Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maksim and sparked romance rumors after the two were spotted getting cozy at a birthday party in October.

After spending the holidays together and just about every family event, including Maksim and Peta Murgatroyd’s baby shower, Rose admitted on social media she was feeling great about their relationship and its future for 2017.

Last month, she gushed over her man on the Play.It radio show with Dr. Chris Donaghue saying they were “amazing,” adding that she loved his family and “everyone’s so great. He’s great.”

She went on to say that right she’s “super, super happy.”

Rose and Chmerkovskiy were not at all shy about their relationship, flaunting much of their PDA on social media, along with posting several back-to-back photographs of one another. But evidently, those sorts of images slowed down in the past few weeks as the last time any of them actually shared anything was three weeks ago.

Earlier Friday, Chmerkovskiy posted a bit of a cryptic quote on Instagram that read, “What the superior man seeks in himself, what the small man seeks in others.” In the caption, the dancing pro wrote, “Enlightenment is within.”

What could he be suggesting? Either way, he’s definitely doing some serious soul searching. But again, we may never know!

enlightenment is within. A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:32am PST

