All Kelly Ripa’s Most Romantic Christmas Photos With Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for over 20 years, and that means they’ve spent a whole lot of holidays together.
Naturally, this has led to plenty of opportunities for adorable photos, whether those are selfies, holiday party snaps or chronicles of a lazy morning on the couch. While the couple posts romantic photos of each other all year long, the Christmas snaps are extra special because there’s usually a tree involved, which instantly makes any photo more festive.
Scroll through to see some of the duo’s best holiday moments.
2015
In 2015, Ripa joked about Consuelos’ heavy side-eye in this snap of the two standing in front of a Christmas tree.
“Wishing you and yours plenty of side-eye this joyous holiday season,” she wrote.
2015
Last year, Ripa shared a throwback snap from the same night, joking about her eyes being closed in the photo.
“2015 with my favorite stocking stuffer (i know my eyes are closed, but i like the rest of it.),” she wrote.
2016
Consuelos snapped this selfie in front of the tree as his wife planted a kiss on his cheek.
“Santa baby,” Ripa’s caption read. “Merry Christmas to all especially @instasuelos.”
2017
In 2017, the couple cuddled up on the couch to celebrate the holiday.
“Stirring creatures and reindeer games,” Ripa shared. “Merry Christmas with love from the Consuelos family.”
2017
Consuelos also chose a couch snap for his photo of the year, adding a pair of reindeer antlers and the family’s dog, Chewie, to the mix.
“Feliz navidad From the Consuelos fam and Chewie. #antlers,” he shared.
2018
2018 saw this sweet selfie that Ripa captioned simply, “Merry kiss-miss.”
2018
The couple’s fully decorated tree made another appearance in this post, which Ripa captioned, “We are getting maximum usage out of this tree! (whilst picking his pockets).”
2019
Ahead of the holiday this year, Ripa shared an outtake from the family’s Christmas card in honor of man crush Monday.
“Christmas card outtake with #mcm @instasuelos,” she wrote.
