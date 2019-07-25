Alex Rodriguez Bought Jennifer Lopez an Over-the-Top 50th Birthday Gift, and Fans Are in Awe

Alex Rodriguez continues to show his lady Jennifer Lopez that he’s over the moon for her, and her birthday gift put the cherry on top! The “Dinero” singer just got done celebrating her 50th birthday and her fiancé spoiled her with a decked out, red Porsche 911 GTS convertible!

“It came with a big gold bow on it and was delivered to their house this afternoon,” an insider told E! News. “The license plate says JLO.”

The shiny, new vehicle cost the former MLB star a whopping $140,000 dollars. A perfect ending to a perfect birthday is what that was. Rodriguez started by posting a sweet video that melted not just her heart, but fans as well.

“Hi baby girl,” the video starts. “Just wanna wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl, since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration, and your endless pursuit to be your best at everything you do. you’re simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Let’s make this birthday a very special one.”

The celebration continued with the couple toasting to her milestone year in Miami at Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s house.

“There are two homes. One is where they live, and the other is a guest house where they like to throw parties. It’s actually next to Puffy’s house,” a source said.

Lopez makes turning 50 look like one heck of a party! She was seen holding onto the DJ booth rocking back and forth while bumping to “All The Way Up” with Fat Joe. At the end of the clip, it teases a longer version when it reads “coming soon” with the YouTube logo behind it.

Lopez and the 43-year-old reunited in Beverly Hills after years of not seeing each other and is where they ignited their love.

“I almost yelled out ‘Alex’, but I am the shyest person when it comes to things like that,” Lopez revealed, recalling the restaurant they ran into almost a decade after originally meeting at a Yankees game. “I could literally have just walked away but I walk over and tap him on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey’ … It was just one of those things where you feel compelled to do something you wouldn’t normally do.”

The two are currently planning their wedding after recently becoming engaged.