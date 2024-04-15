Amy Nuttall and her husband Andrew Buchan are giving their marriage of 11 years another shot. Following their split in August, the couple have seemingly reunited for the second time, opting to work through their marital troubles after Nuttall walked away from the relationship when Buchan allegedly failed to stick to her "marriage rules" amid his cheating scandal.

The couple's reunion was confirmed by the Emmerdale and Downton Abbey star, 41, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times. Discussing her finances, the actress said, "generally speaking, in the last financial year – what can I tell you? – below a hundred grand, but I'm married so it all goes into one pot. So it's not as scary because I can lean on that." She also subtly confirmed that she and Buchan are still living together, telling the outlet, "I'm the joint owner of our comfortable family home in Buckinghamshire. We owned a smaller house before."

(Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The latest reunions comes amid a difficult time for the couple, who married in 2012. Just days before Christmas in December 2022, Buchan, best known for playing Andrew Parker Bowles in Netflix's The Crown, broke off their relationship. The Sun later reported in February 2023 that the actor called things off in order to pursue a romance with Leila Farzad, his co-star in the BBC crime thriller Better. A source told the outlet that the split came as a "huge shock" to Nuttall, who was said to be "heartbroken" amid the alleged infidelity.

"The penny started to drop over a period of time," a source later told the outlet. "He was away a lot, which wasn't unusual because of the nature of his work, but at one point Amy realized he had been staying in hotels very near to home – and wondered why. As time moved on, there were some tell-tale signs that he had become close to Leila – just something in his mannerisms and in their social media posts together. But the final straw was the lingerie – that's what clinched it."

By June, however, the couple seemed to be attempting to work through the affair scandal, with The Sun reporting they were back together. The outlet reported the following month that they reunited after Nuttall issued an ultimatum with seven strict rules to follow, including having full access to one another's phones, FaceTime check-ins, and date night once a week. At the time, a source said the actress didn't "want to throw away over a decade together but at the same time she is far from a pushover." However, their reunion was short-lived, with news surfacing in August that they had again separated.

Although Nuttall and Buchan are still married and seem to be working through their troubles, the actress was spotted without her wedding ring as she and Buchan stepped out in Windsor together, the Daily Mail reported. Buchan, meanwhile, was seen sporting his wedding band when they stepped out together the following day.