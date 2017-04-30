Aaron Rodgers Has Moved on From Olivia Munn With ‘Baywatch’ Actress

SEE IT: Aaron Rodgers spotted on date with Sports Illustrated model Kelly Rohrbach https://t.co/XfqHP8kr1u pic.twitter.com/HYhBdYN2yF — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 29, 2017

Well, that was fast!

Aaron Rodgers has already moved on from Olivia Munn, the actress he dated for three years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was spotted on a golf date with Baywatch star Kelly Rohrbach on Thursday.

A post shared by Star Crossed Celebs (@star_crossed_celebs) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

According to the blogger Terez Owens, Rodgers, 33, and Rohrbach, 27, connected over their love of the sport at the Westchester Golf Course.

“The two have hit it off, and have been enjoying the beginning stages of an early romance,” Owens reports.

MORE: Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Split After Three Years

Rodgers and Munn broke up in March. A source told Us Weekly that Munn’s inability to get along with Rodgers’ family was a major reasoning for their split.

Aaron Rodgers On Golf Date with ‘Baywatch’ Actress Kelly Rohrbach https://t.co/n0LNkmth0I pic.twitter.com/xo5FDtEQAm — Los Angeles News Now (@lanewsnow) April 28, 2017

“(They) went through a rough patch last summer,” the source said. “Olivia doesn’t get along with his family. They think she’s controlling.”

Although Rodgers is ready to get back into the dating scene, Munn is reportedly “devastated” over the break up.

[H/T Twitter / @EyeOnNFL]

Related:

Aaron Rodgers Appears to Be Making ‘Drastic Changes’ After His Split From Olivia Munn

JoJo Fletcher Spoke out About Aaron Rodgers’ Family Drama Just One Day Before Olivia Munn Split

Source Reveals Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Dumped Olivia Munn