Aaron Carter Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After Posts Imply Girlfriend Lina Valentina Is Expecting

Aaron Carter isn’t a dad-to-be.

After sparking rumors last month that he and girlfriend Lina Valnetina were expecting their first child together, the “I Want Candy” singer clarified his comments in a statement to E! News, squashing rumors that his family will be growing by one.

“A few weeks ago, I posted something on social media about hoping to have a child soon and it seems that started some rumors,” he told the outlet. “I am looking forward to becoming a dad, but am not expecting a child right now.”

Speculation that Carter, 30, would be out shopping for diapers sometime soon came after he took to Instagram to express his love for Valentina.

“I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally,” he wrote. “”I finally bought my first home and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting…”

That tweets was followed by several more hinting at an engagement and pregnancy, with Carter writing in a tweet to a friend, “Can’t wait to see you and your misses and your beautiful daughter we might just be TWINNING SOON.” That tweet led to speculation that he and Valentina were expecting twins.

In a third tweet, he wrote that he had “a lovely woman by myside and we’re very excited about our future and our family we are starting.”

The singer and Velntina began dating earlier this year and have frequently taken to social media to share their love for one another. In a September Instagram post, Carter gushed about his new romance.

“I finally found my love of my life no one has understood me and shown the love this woman has for me EVER,” he wrote. “@lina_valentina you have my heart for the rest of my life our relationship is new but we WILL grow old together and have our family and I will cherish honor respect and be the man I’ve always wanted to be because you’ve shown me you’re the woman I’ve always dreamed of.”

“You are my light, you are my dream and I will never give up on us no matter what and you are my queen. I love you with every inch of my heart and soul. Relationships aren’t easy. But I want you to know I will never fall out of love with you. I’m coming home to you tomorrow,” he concluded.

Although he may not be expecting a little one, Carter is certainly keeping busy. Currently, he is focused on his latest tour that kicks off on Jan. 29 in Las Vegas.