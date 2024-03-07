Camila Cabello Reveals Real Reason She and Shawn Mendes Broke Up

Camila Cabello is speaking candidly about the end of her relationship with Shawn Mendes. The "Havana" singer, 27, opened up on Call Her Daddy about reconciling with – then splitting from again – the "Stitches" artist last year, two years after their initial 2021 breakup.

Cabello told podcast host Alex Cooper in the March 6 episode that her "impulsive" qualities have led her to reach out to exes in the past, joking of reconciling with previous flames, "I, personally, I think it's known, I'm a fan." She continued, "I'm kind of impulsive in that way, I would say. If I feel it, I say it and I'm not really good at not doing that. Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I'm like Ryan Gosling in The Notebook building a house for this person. I would rather say it and see what happens, and then wake up the next day and find out that it's been heavily documented."

"I opted for that route," the Fifth Harmony alum explained of her decision to give things with Mendes another try after they first dated from 2019 to November 2021. "It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment."

Cabello revealed that even after giving things another shot, however, she and Mendes realized it was still best they go their separate ways. "You're just kind of like, it's not a fit, it doesn't feel right," she said. "And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, 'This doesn't feel right and we don't need to try so hard to make it work. It's all good.'"

Now, the "Real Friends" artist said, "I will always care about him and love him. He's such a good person and I'm lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."

Cabello and Mendes have always maintained a friendly relationship as exes after dating for two years and collaborating on projects like "Señorita." They announced in November 2021, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." They added, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." The exes concluded, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. [Love,] Camila and Shawn."

