Shia LaBeouf Possibly Spotted Kissing Ex-Wife Mia Goth, Showing off Giant Tattoos in New Photos

Shia LaBeouf was spotted kissing a woman in California this week, and many believe it was his ex-wife, Mia Goth. The actor was exercising, chatting and then kissing the woman in Pasadena, California on Thursday. Footage and photos of their rendezvous was published by Page Six.

LaBeouf was looking relatively healthy on his outing this week. He wore tight leggings and sneakers, even removing his t-shirt for part of his outdoor workout. At one point, he and his workout buddy — presumably Goth — stopped on a bench, their bicycles propped beside them. Here they shared a kiss that has many wondering about their relationship status.

Early reports could not identify LaBeouf's workout partner, but E! News reported that she was his ex-wife, Mia Goth. Both of them wore rings on their left hands, causing some to wonder if the two might even be remarried.

They certainly put on an affectionate display, with Goth draping her hand over LaBeouf's thigh on the park bench. LaBeouf held a cigarette with one hand and his phone with the other, apparently trying to show her something.

Goth's hair was blonde, and she was dressed casually in black workout gear and sunglasses, like LaBeouf. She kept up with him on their workout, tying her hoodie around her waist when LaBeouf went shirtless to reveal a white tank top underneath. LaBeouf seemed to be in high spirits, dancing between exercises and laughing over shared jokes with her.

Fans have been wondering about LaBeouf's marital status since February, when he was spotted wearing a ring on his left hand at the Oscars. The actor was married once before, when he and Goth said their vows in Las Vegas in 2016. They divorced in September of 2018.

"The separation is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," a rep for LaBeouf told Page Six of his separation from Goth.

After that, LaBeouf dated FKA Twigs, who co-starred in his recent film Honey Boy. LaBeouf wrote, directed and co-starred in Honey Boy, a partially autobiographical film about his troubles with his own father.

In June, a source told E! News that LaBeouf and Twigs were taking time apart due to their busy work schedules. Their relationship apparently fizzled out somewhere in that time.

Now, some are speculating that LaBeouf and Goth are back together, not just for workouts in the park but in self-isolation as well. Witnesses say LaBeouf is holed up in his home in Pasadena with a woman through the coronavirus pandemic, and they have been getting out for plenty of exercise in the neighborhood during the day.