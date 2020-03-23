Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Are Reportedly Married 3 Months After Announcing Pregnancy

Actress Michelle Williams and Hamilton director Thomas Kail have reportedly married. The two sparked marriage rumors last week when they were photographed wearing what appeared to be wedding rings. The Fosse/Verdon actress, who is famous for keeping her private life far from the public eye, is expecting the couple's first child together.

A source told Us Weekly Monday the couple did secretly get married, although no further details were offered. The report came just a few days after The Daily Mail published photos of Williams, 39, and Kail, 42, wearing matching wedding rings. The two were seen walking around New York City, where Williams met with friends. Williams was seen greeting her friends with her feet to avoid further physical contact during the coronavirus outbreak.

Williams and Kail did not go public with their relationship until they walked the Golden Globes red carpet together in January. In December, a source told PEOPLE the two were not only engaged, but also expecting a child together. The two were seen in London that month, as Williams was filming Venom 2.

"They're very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world," an insider told Us Weekly, adding that they are hoping "to be married" before their baby is born.

Williams was previously in a long-term relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger, whom she shared 14-year-old daughter Matilda with. She was also married to singer-songwriter Phil Elverum until April 2019, after less than a year of marriage. Williams revealed she married Elverum in a July 2018 interview with Vanity Fair. At the time, she said the only reason why she went public with the news was in the hope she could help other people who have lost loved ones.

"I don't really want to talk about any of it," Williams said. "But there's that tease, that lure, that’s like, What if this helps somebody? What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?"

"Don't settle," she advised others. "Don't settle for something that feels like a prison, or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn't feel like love, it's not love."

Kail is best known for his collaborations with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and won a Tony for directing Hamilton in 2016. He also received a Kennedy Center Honor with Miranda, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire for Hamiton in 2018. He won two Emmys for Fox's Grease: Live in 2016 and was nominated for an Emmy for directing an episode of the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon.

Williams and Kail met while working on Fosse/Verdon, which earned Williams an Emmy and Golden Globe for her performance as dancer Gwen Verdon. She is reprising her role as Anne Weying in Venom 2, which is scheduled for release on Oct. 2.

