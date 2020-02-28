Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Rare PDA Moment During Night Out

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet moment after a visit to the Noel Coward Theatre in London on Tuesday when cameras caught William gently placing a hand on his wife's back as they walked out the door together and made their way to a car. A video taken as the couple made their way into the theater also shows the Duke putting an arm around Middleton as they made their way up the steps.

(Photo: Getty / Ricky Vigil M)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at the Noel Coward Theatre for a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen. Warning: Flash photography pic.twitter.com/sn54Nl8AkY — Danielle Stacey (@daniellestacey1) February 25, 2020

While not as open about any PDA as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, William and Middleton often share subtle and sweet moments with each other, whether it be a quick hug or a hand hold.

The royal couple had visited the theatre to attend a special viewing of Dear Evan Hansen, which was a fundraiser for the Royal Foundation. For the outing, William wore a navy suit and Middleton chose a navy bouclé dress by Eponine London with crystal button detailing, according to What Kate Wore. She teamed it with a pair of glittering Jimmy Choo heels and a glitter Jimmy Choo clutch in a blue and white fade that matched her shoes. The mom of three topped her look off with the Queen's chandelier earrings.

(Photo: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Before the show, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met some of the show's writers and producers, and the Evening Standard reports that the couple spoke about the mental health themes present in the musical.

The show partnered with four non-profits including the Shout crisis support line and Young Minds, which are supported by HeadsTogether, which is a mental health initiative led by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Catherine and I are delighted to join you this evening for a special charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noel Coward Theatre," William said in a program note. "One of the issues that we care passionately about is mental health and we are pleased that Dear Evan Hansen is helping to start important conversations between parents and teenagers about this important subject. We are particularly proud that Shout, a mental health support service launched by the Royal Foundation, is one of four not-for-profit partners of Dear Evan Hansen providing mental health resources to audiences of the show."

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein