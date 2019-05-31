WWE Superstar Ric Flair’s Latest Surgery Cost a Fortune

WWE legend Ric Flair released a pair of videos on Friday, making his first statement directly to fans after his most recent hospitalization. In the videos, “Nature Boy” said his latest surgery cost more than $1.8 million and called out the friends who did not show up to support him.

In the video, he thanked fans and his family for their support, as well as the nurses and doctors who kept him alive.

“First of all, thank you. To my beautiful family, to all my friends, to all the doctors, nurses, everybody that brought me back again, it’s a miracle again,” Flair said in the first video. “And I’m living here to tell you that the kiss-stealing, wheeling and dealing, limousine-riding, jet-flying, son of a gun is not gonna change, or slow down, I’m gonna move forward. I got autographs to sign, pictures to take, friends to have a cold beer with, and I mean two cold beers if it’s Stone Cold.”

The 70-year-old went on to vow that he is “never gonna get old” and his doctors frequently tell him he has to start acting his age. But he has no intention to.

Later, Flair mentioned that several of his famous friends showed up to support him, including Triple H, Charles Barkley, Hulk Hogan and the rapper Offset. Then, Flair lashed out at Shaun Michaels for comments he made during Flair’s ESPN 30 For 30 Special.

“Ric doesn’t love Richard Fliehr,” Michaels said, referring to Flair’s birth name, notes Wrestling Inc. “I don’t know that he’s ever taken the time to get to know him, or to find out who in the world he is.”

Flair had enough of that, telling Michaels he has no right to tell him what he thinks about his own past.

“Shawn Michaels, I’m sorry… you’re not in a position to judge me, buddy,” Flair said. “Telling me I’ll never know who Richard Fliehr is. Do you think I’ll ever know? I don’t know. Richard Fliehr, like I said before, was an irresponsible kid who was blessed with the greatest parents in the world, did everything wrong, and by the way, who are you to judge me?”

Flair continued, “I mean, really? Come on, man, let’s get serious. You’ve opened the door and I’m giving it back to you. Who are you to judge me, are you kidding me? You idolized me and then all the sudden contempt, for what? For what you grew up loving and for what you inspired me to be, who you are. I don’t think so, man.”

Flair was rushed to the hospital on May 16 in Atlanta for a medical emergency. His wife, Wendy Barlow, said he was scheduled for a procedure, which was postponed due to “complications.” On May 22, Flair announced he was home.

“The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted,” he wrote on Twitter. “I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!”

Flair is scheduled to appear at SCWPro’s “To Be The Man” event in East Moline, Illinois Friday night.

