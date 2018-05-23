Rumor: WWE Delaying Roster Cuts in Move Against ‘All In’

When WWE trims down its roster, it typically happens in chunks. While WWE has yet to shed dead weight in 2018, there may be a strategic reason behind their delayed purge.

WrestleVotes, a Twitter account that has an ear behind WWE’s curtain, claims that Vince McMahon and Co. are holding off on cuts in order to maximize the company’s 90-day non-compete clause. Even more, if WWE does make releases this year, that window won’t open until after June 4. That way, per WrestleVotes, freshly fired talent won’t be able to legally participate in Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ live event “All In” on September 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This came up in conversation last night w/ well placed source (their opinion & not fact) said it’s interesting no roster cuts YET this year. Most contracts still have 90 day no compete clause. Look for any releases (IF they are coming) after June 4th. Read between the lines here. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 23, 2018

This is an intriguing notion made by WrestleVotes. All In has made some gaudy headlines in recent days as they sold out their 10,000 person venue in less than 30 minutes last week. With names like Kenny Omega, Rey Mysterio, and potentially CM Punk, their show has had little trouble garnering attention.

However, could WWE actually be guarding against their dumped talent showing up? Well, it’s possible. And maybe likely. But without actually being in a room full of WWE official we can’t really say what their intentions are. However, it does make a for a good rumor.

WWE’s last batch of roster cuts came in the fall of 2017. Names like Darren Young, Summe Rae, Emma, Austin Aries, and James Ellsworth all saw their runs with WWE end last November.

This story is developing…