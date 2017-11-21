WWE Legend Kamala’s Condition Has Slightly Improved

Earlier on Monday it was reported that WWE legend Kamala, real name James Harris, was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning for an emergency surgery.

And while Harris is still on life support, his condition is reportedly improving. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com said a source close to the family told him the surgery was due to diabetic complications, including fluid in his lungs.

“We are told that yesterday, things looked really scary but over the course of today, Kamala showed some improvement, was able to open his eyes and was a little more alert than he had been,” Johnson said.

Harris has been dealing with diabetic issues for years now, including the need to have both of his legs removed from below the knee. However, based on this new report it sounds like he is slowly on his way back to good health.

“Kamala is still heavily medicated and on a ventilator but the hope is that as they take him off the medication, he will continue to be more responsive and they can then work on getting him off the ventilator,” Johnson said.