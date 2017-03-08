Daniel Bryan Announces Unexpected WrestleMania Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss entered Tuesday’s Smackdown LIVE with the goal of announcing her opponent for WrestleMania 33. With Mickie James in tow, Bliss was interrupted by former champion, Becky Lynch as well as Natalya, who both made their claim for the spot.

Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan then decided to make Alexa Bliss defend her Women’s Championship in a match against “every woman on the Smackdown roster.”

Bryan then made, what he called a tribute to Teddy Long, a holla holla tag team match between Natalya and Becky vs Alexa and Mickie. All hell broke loose during the match when Natalya hit her own partner with a german suplex allowing Alexa to pick up the pin.

After the bout, Mickie let her Championship intentions be known when she connected with a Mick Kick on her friend, Alexa.

While we don’t know what type of match the Smackdown women will be competing in, the stipulation should allow for a surprise entrant or two.

