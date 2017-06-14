WWE Changing Plans For Brock Lesnar And Samoa Joe

The outcome of the Great Balls of Fire main event was a foregone conclusion. Samoa Joe would put up a great fight but ultimately fall to The Beast. After Monday night’s Raw confrontation between Lesnar and Joe, those plans may be changing.

According to Cageside Seats, the fact that the video (seen above) of the brawl “is doing so well on YouTube has become a topic of discussion within WWE, and there could be an even bigger angle set to follow it.”

This is the same show that saw Braun Strowman flip an ambulance over, so whatever bigger angle they have in mind could be pretty epic. It’s good to know that WWE is seeing what fans are actually responding to and programming in kind. Vince McMahon has a notorious reputation for pushing his vision through regardless of fan interest.

In this case, the new angle may not mean we get a different outcome at Great Balls. However, it does mean that WWE sees Joe as a real main event talent. WWE already made an interesting choice in booking Joe as the guy who is not afraid of Brock Lesnar. Usually that designation would only be saved for a babyface like Roman Reigns.

Samoa Joe won a Fatal Five Way to become the number one contender for Lesnar’s Championship at Extreme Rules. In many ways Joe was the last person anyone expected to be in a position to face Lesnar, but his attack on Heyman and this week’s brawl has certainly gone a long way to changing everyone’s minds.

Anytime Lesnar steps in the ring it has a big fight feel, but with the brutal Samoan as his opponent, Great Balls feels more like a UFC main event than WWE.

Its highly unlikely that Brock Lesnar would lose his first Universal Championship defense since he won the belt from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. Another looming factor in the upcoming bout is Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam announcement that will come about next Monday on Raw.

A theory IWNerd is floating around is that Reigns will announce a challenge the winner of Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe to a match at SummerSlam. This announcement would make the most sense. Yes, Roman is penciled in for his ultimate coronation in a match with Lesnar at Wrestlemania 34, but as we know, the ratings are down. They may need the shot in the arm now.

