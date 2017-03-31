WWE Announces Undertaker’s Wrestlemania Opponent

It’s been the biggest question of the year for WWE fans and finally, we have an answer. At Wrestlemania 33, the Undertaker will go one on one with Roman Reigns.

Last week when Braun Strowman called out Roman Reigns to come settle things once and for all he was greeted by none other than the Undertaker.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Surprisingly, Strowman backed down and left the ring through the crowd. Just as Taker seemed ready to leave the ring himself, Roman Reigns came out set the WrestleMania plans in motion.

The Big Dog entered to a chorus of boos and looked into the eyes of the man who he eliminated from the Royal Rumble. Reigns echoed the message he sent to Taker at the Rumble when told the Deadman, “Braun wasn’t calling you out here, he called me. With all due respect, this is my yard now.”

Instead of responding with words, Taker responded with a signature choke slam that left Roman laying in the center of the ring beneath the WrestleMania sign.

While many wanted to see Taker face John Cena one time at WrestleMania, the good news here is that the bout with Reigns will likely not be Taker’s final match, as many had suspected.

According to IWNerd, Strowman being involved in the angle and backing away was Vince McMahon’s way of teasing a future match between he and Undertaker. Strowman was one of the many names rumored to face The Deadman in Orlando on April 2 but the company decided against it, for now anyway.

Having him included in the segment at all seems to point to the two meeting at some point in the future, as they’re claiming that it was a sign of respect to The Phenom. As Strowman is clearly the big man of the future in the WWE, having the two face off could have also been a way to tease the torch eventually being passed from one to the other.

Either the way, the bigger implication here is that the WWE does not feel like WrestleMania will be Undertaker’s final match. There have been many rumors that his need for a major hip surgery would force his match with Reigns to be his final match.

Speaking of WrestleMania 33, you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE:

Kevin Owens Responds To Getting Destroyed By Brock Lesnar

Watch Finn Balor Return At WWE Live Event

Matt Hardy’s Wife Goes On Epic Twitter Rant Against Impact