WrestleMania 34: Fans Rave Over Charlotte Flair’s Entrance

Showered in gold and sitting on a throne surrounded by armored guards, Charlotte Flair entered the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Sunday to a huge ovation at WrestleMania 34.

Even as her SmackDown Women’s Championship match came to a close, fans couldn’t stop raving about how cool Flair’s entrance looked.

Even when she was just an extra for Triple H’s entrance, Charlotte knew that he was just keeping her throne warm #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/f0QJPD6m6o — Tights and Fights: your membership matters (@TightsFights) April 8, 2018

Charlotte’s turn to get some rookies for her entrance pic.twitter.com/qsUUaQadeW — Vinnie Massaro (@snoringelbow) April 8, 2018

unless Rusev shows up on the tank, Charlotte’s got the best entrance of the weekend/year — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) April 8, 2018

Watching Charlotte’s entrance like pic.twitter.com/TwAPc2eNLr — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) April 8, 2018

Charlotte was THE STAR of this WrestleMania. She had the best entrance, best gear, and best match. She did what the other girls and guys failed to do. pic.twitter.com/P2l8xwt9to — Adam Rippon Stan Account (@samilovesfinn) April 9, 2018

Nothing beats the pageantry of #WrestleMania. That Charlotte entrance, wow. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 8, 2018

Wow. Goosebumps on top of goosebumps for Charlotte’s entrance. #WrestleMania — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) April 8, 2018

Crazy to think that Charlotte was just a nameless extra in an entrance like this four years ago. #WrestleMania — Vaughn Johnson (@VaughnMJohnson) April 8, 2018

Honestly that was the best Charlotte has ever looked. From her physical physique to her attire to her entrance to her move set. She deserves all the praise. I’m sorry, but I will never stop talking about that match. Ever. — WM Weekend (@blissfulhugger) April 9, 2018

The previous entrance many Twitter users referenced took place back at WrestleMania XXX, when Flair, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss (all still in the NXT developmental system at the time) where all used as background characters in Triple H’s entrance in his match against Daniel Bryan. No word yet as to who was wearing the gladiator outfits in Flair’s entrance.

“The Queen” went on to defeat Asuka to retain her SmackDown Live Women’s Championship using her Figure Eight submission hold. The win also snapped Asuka’s winning streak she had built up ever since she debuted in NXT in 2015.

Flair’s performance was just one in a growing list of accomplishments she’s had on WWE‘s grandest stage, including becoming the first WWE (Raw) Women’s Champion by defeating Banks and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 32.