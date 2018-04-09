WrestleMania 34: Fans Shocked by Brock Lesnar Retaining Universal Championship

The main event of WrestleMania 34 seemed like the most obvious outcome of the night.

Roman Reigns, the poster child of the company for the past few years, was taking on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a rematch from WrestleMania 31. The match was seen by many fans at another attempt as “crowing” Reigns as the top guy in the company. On top of that, Lesnar’s contract with the company was expiring at the end of the night, and many believed he was returning to the UFC for another run in the mixed martial arts promotion’s heavyweight division.

But after hitting his finisher six times and busting Reigns wide open across the forehead, Lesnar pinned Reigns in the middle of the ring to retain.

Fans watching along at home were shocked.

Wow. Brock Lesnar retains the Universal title #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/dCeuNoI56J — Bleacher Report WWE (@BR_WWE) April 9, 2018

I’m legit stunned. I don’t even know what to say #WrestleMania — JD (@JDfromNY206) April 9, 2018

No, a shocking finish does not make that a “great” match. That was pretty bad and the crowd let them know it. Reigns losing is hilarious though. #WrestleMania — Graham “GSM” Matthews (@WrestleRant) April 9, 2018

I’m a big Roman Reigns guy, but this is stupid. WWE is stupid. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 9, 2018

Asuka’s winning streak ends. AJ Styles retains the WWE Championship and Brock Lesnar retains the Universal Championship. This just feels distasteful. — Zack (@TheZackLethal) April 9, 2018

Let’s be honest: None of us thought Brock Lesnar was retaining. — tony bravo (@RingsideRants) April 9, 2018

