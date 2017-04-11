Watch Seth Rollins Try Out His New Finisher

Could Seth Rollins already be on his third WWE finishing move?

After Rollins won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31, his ‘curb stomp’ finisher was banned by the WWE. The move was viewed as too dangerous in the ring and too likely to be emulated by young WWE fans.

Since the move was banned, Rollins conveniently began using Triple H’s Pedigree as his finisher, which seemed like a perfect match considering The Game was Rollins’ mentor in The Authority.

Nearly two years later, Rollins has finally slayed the King and seemingly ended his feud with Triple H, thus freeing him up to use a brand new finisher. Rumors have been swirling that Rollins will be adopting a new finisher before his next run begins.

During the dark match after Monday’s RAW, Seth may have given fans in attendance a sneak peak at the new move when he teamed with Chris Jericho to take on Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. At about 8:00 in the video above, you can see Seth try out what appears to be the new finisher.

I have to say, the spinning high knee looks quite unremarkable. Especially considering Rollins also has a flying knee from the top rope in his arsenal. And really, is a high knee from Rollins any safer than the curb stomp?

I think John Cena’s nose would disagree.

