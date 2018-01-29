Watch: Ronda Rousey Makes WWE Debut At Royal Rumble

UFC icon Ronda Rousey finally made her WWE debut in the final moments of Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

The extent of Rousey’s role in WWE or her possible future with Wrestlemania remains unclear. After being rejected at an attempted alliance with Women’s Royal Rumble winner Asuka, Rousey gave a few distinct points to the Wrestlemania banner hanging over Philadelphia. She did, however, seem to find a deal with Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey has reportedly signed a full time deal with WWE. The fallout from her WWE debut will likely be a heavy influence on Monday night’s Monday Night Raw, directly following the first women’s only Royal Rumble event.

Rousey is not the first Superstar to overlap with UFC. Brock Lesnar, in fact, became an accomplished UFC fighter while taking a hiatus from his WWE career. Ultimately, he would return for a significant role in WWE, which included another match at Sunday’s Royal Rumble event.

Rousey is also currently at work on a film called Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg and The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan.