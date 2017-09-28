Big Update on WWE’s Plans for The Shield

After the Miztourage struck the iconic Shield pose over the corpse of Roman Reigns this past Monday, it looked like an all too obvious act of war. However, while it’s likely that the Shield vs. Miztourage may happen, WWE may have a different set of foes for the Hounds of Justice at TLC.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, the Miztourage may be just the vehicle that reunites the Shield for something bigger at the October pay-per-view. While nothing has been finalized, there still is the chance that The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas remain the Shield’s full time villains.

Sources tell us The Miztourage being their opponents is NOT set in stone at this point. Sounds like they may just be who brings them back. https://t.co/nxqfb9nuT0 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 26, 2017

That said, if it’s not Miztourgae vs. The Shield, then what it is? First guesses have Braun Strowman being involved. He and Roman Reigns have had 2017’s best rivalry and now that Brock Lesnar is gone, Strowman doesn’t have great direction. However, Strowman already beat down Dean Ambrose this past RAW. Even more, he’s already booked to fight Seth Rollins next week. That’s a pretty clear trend an one that indicates something bigger at play.

Most fans are already groaning about the piecemeal Miztourgae being the group to get the highly coveted Shield return feud. It appears WWE shares at least some of those sentiments. The Shield reunion is essentially holy cannon to most WWE fans, so anything that isn’t spectacular will be bound to disappoint.

WWE looks to have several avenues they can take this story and may be considering all of them. A Shield reunion is a story that has to be executed thoughtfully. The bromance between Ambrose and Rollins was done incredibly well but the same cannot be said for the Shield Triple Threat of last summer that we’ve already forgotten about.

For Monday, Reigns will be taking on the Muz fo his precious Intercontinental Championship. Chances are he won’t be winning and will be getting beat down from the Miztourage. But the real question is, will Rollin and Ambrose inject themselves in the situation?

WWE certainly has our attention the matter and likely plan on having an increase in viewership thanks to their multitude of Shield options.