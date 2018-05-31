Did The Undertaker Just Join Instagram?

If it was weird to watch your parents get Facebook, then what does it mean when The Undertaker gets Instagram?

A verified Instagram account, which happens to be followed by The Undertaker’s wife, Michelle McCool, just came to life. There was a post made Wednesday, but other than that, the page is empty. However, give The Deadman time as he learns the intricacies of social media. In no time, he’ll be snapping photos of mimosas and taking poolside selfies.

As far as we know this is the 53-year old’s first social media account. He routinely makes cameos in his wife’s pages but now, it’s time for him to spread the wings of self-indulgence expression.

We last saw The Deadman stuffing Rusev’s carcass in a Saudi Arabian coffin at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Despite being “retired” Taker has had a pair of matches in 2018. Even more, there’s expectation for him to have up to five before we turn our calendars.

We’re not exactly sure where he fits in WWE‘s plans for this year, but that’s part of Taker’s mystique. However, as WWE’s roster balloons, Takers isn’t a necessary part of the show. But given his infinite list of contributions, he’s earned to privilege to do as he pleases.

Triple H expanded on this notions during an appearance on Sky Sports Podcast and discussed the latitude that’s been extended to The Undertaker in deciding his own future.

“If it is one person that has earned the shot to call it the way he would like it is The Undertaker. I think this will all depend on him and it should all depend on him. It should be what he wants to and what he feels comfortable doing. I know him, as a performer always wants to give it his best, and if he can’t he won’t do it. I think that when he is in a position where he is now, he wants to be out there and show The Undertaker to the world, but it comes down to what he wants to do, and it should,” he said.