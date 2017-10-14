Has The Rock Permanently Traded in WWE for Hollywood?

The bright lights of Hollywood may be irresistible to WWE Superstars. It seems that after becoming World Champion a wrestler’s next ambition is to get a screen credit. While many have tried, only the Rock has become a bonafide Hollywood star. With so much success in Tinsel Town behind him and likely even more ahead, could Dwyane Johnson be turning in his iconic WWE character for good?

While visiting in India, Triple H took part in a Facebook live chat. When asked about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s WWE future, Triple H was confident that The Rock cannot resist the allure of the square circle.

“Do you know the one thing about The Rock is that he’s in Hollywood, he’s making movies, and doing a million different things, but in his heart, he’s still WWE. And if you’re a fan of his, don’t ever think differently because I know how he is,” he assured.

Triple H would go on to essentially guarantee that as much as Rocky may love Hollywood, his roots lie in wrestling, aking his return all but imminent.

“He can make all the movies he wants, do all the projects he wants, as can I, but there is nothing in the world like standing in front of the WWE Universe and have that whether it’s 5,000 or 100,000, just going crazy, and knowing that you have those emotions in the palm of your hand, and can control that. There’s no feeling in the world like that. And I think that’s just who he is.”

Seeing that Triple H feels so sure that Rock’s heart still pumps WWE blood, fans asked if a possible showdown between the icons is in the plans.

“About two years ago, he and I did a backstage promo with each other where we talked about WrestleMania and the competitive nature of that and it lit the internet about the possibility of it. It’s something we’ve discussed. It’s just making schedules work. He’s pretty busy – me too – so it’s making schedules work. But look, right place, right time, I’ll dance one more time with ‘The Great One’, Rock,” he said.

The Rock and Triple H have one of the more underrated rivalries in all of WWE history. Having come up as contemporaries, they often fought for the same rung on WWE’s ladder. Clearly, they still have a healthy relationship today and hopefully have one more big fight left between them.

