Triple H Discusses Future of UK Brand, Announcement Coming Soon

Despite several delays, the WWE is still planning on launching a U.K. wrestling brand.

The plan has always been for WWE to begin a U.K. exclusive brand, while simultaneously launching a WWE Performance Center in the country. They started the ball rolling with the U.K. title tournament in January 2017, which was a resounding success. That tournament, won by Tyler Bate, has only been followed up by one more exclusive U.K. show, a U.K. Championship Special in May 2017.

The company is now planning a two day event for the famed Royal Albert Hall in June of this year, though there still has not been word on when the brand will get its own television show (taped in the U.K.) on the WWE Network. Triple H recently spoke to Mirror Sport and eluded to the fact that an announcement could be coming soon.

“While we are there at this UK event at the Royal Albert Hall, we will be making some announcements about the future of the UK Championship brand there in the UK and moving forward,” Triple H said.

Many of the WWE United Kingdom talent were signed with a clause that WWE had to approve which companies they worked with while still being allowed to work independent countries. This was due to the fact that World of Sport wrestling was being relaunched on ITV. The WWE signed talent have still been allowed to work companies such as Progress and RevPro.

“That brand still remains very near and dear to me and it’s something I want to move on,” Triple H continued. “It’s taking a little bit longer than I anticipated in getting things done and getting them done in the way I want them to get done … but it’s happening. It will be meaningful to everybody there and I look forward to showcasing the UK talent to the world.”

As previously mentioned, the U.K. brand is expected to get their own television show on the WWE Network. One of the delays in launching the brand previously had reportedly been some cost-cutting measures that WWE underwent last year.