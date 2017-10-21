Triple H to Wrestle at SmackDown Live Event in Chile

Kurt Angle isn’t the only WWE Legend making a spontaneous comeback this weekend.

Triple will be stepping in the ring tonight at SmackDown Live’s event in Santiago, Chile. The 14-time WWE Champion confirmed his big appearance via his Twitter account.

My boots are packed and I’m coming for a fight. #WWESantiago, I’m headed your way. Chile, get ready…it’s #GameTime. — Triple H (@TripleH) October 21, 2017

Who he’ll be wresting is still unknown, but it will be a name from the top of SmackDown’s card.

What’s the special occasion? Well, it’s a little complicated. Yesterday news broke the Kevin Owens left WWE’s South American tour unexpectedly. His sudden absence proved to be personal and everything is believed to be under control. However, seeing that KO was likely in the main event info the Santiago show, WWE needed a little star power. With AJ Styles being extracted out of South American so he can fill in for Bray Wyatt at TLC, suddenly SmackDown’s roster is a little thin at the top.

So instead of trying to manufacture a flaccid main event with the current roster, Vince McMahan and Co. placed an emergency phone call to Triple H.

However, The Game actually wrestling doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. For a few months now, rumors have been simmering about Triple H returning to a consistent WWE schedule. Most of the grumblings had him attached to the Kevin Owens/Shane McMahon storyline in some sort of McMahon Family gladiator role. The first window for this narrative to manifest would have been at Hell in a Cell. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but there was enough information out there to still anticipate Triple H’s return before the end of 2018.

That said, his match tonight in Chile still may not mark him being a regular on Tuesday nights. For now, it’s best to assume that his contest tonight is more of a one-off. We can totally remain optimistic about a full-time return, but let’s at least wait until December before getting excited.

Triple H’s news is yet another block in a crazy WWE chain of events this weekend. A viral outbreak caused WWE to make drastic alterations to tomorrow’s TLC card. Roman Reigns has been swapped out with a returning Kurt Angle while the previously mentioned STyles is filling in for Bray Wyatt. Considering it’s only Saturday, there may be plenty more compelling news to surface yet.