The Young Bucks Reject Going To WWE

Every kid that grows up wanting to be a wrestling superstar has dreams of making it to the WWE. For The Young Bucks, however, those dreams don’t compare to their current reality. The absolute hottest tag team on the independent circuit says they have no desire to join the world wide leader in sports entertainment.

In an interview (which you can see above) with A Music Blog, Yea? (AMBY), Matt and Nick Jackson reveal that they actually make more money by not “going corporate.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Matt: “It’s because of them [the fans] that we still able to be independent, we haven’t had to go ‘corporate’ – or whatever you want to call it – and go sign with WWE, because we don’t have to. We absolutely don’t have to. We actually, probably, make more money with what we’re doing now, independently, as artists, than we do if we join that place, which is crazy, it’s mind-blowing to me that’s a thing. It’s a road less travel, or a road that’s never really done [before]. We paved this thing. Not a lot of people have gotten to do this, we’re kind of like the first guys to do, there [are] guys like Colt Cabana, who I have to give credit to, because the guy is a genius. He’s like the forefather of this whole thing.”

The Young Bucks have been so successful thanks to their allegiance with wrestling’s hottest faction, the Bullet Club. Along with Kenny Omega, the Bucks have formed a sub-section of the Club known as The Elite.

Matt: “Yeah, it was like a tongue-in-cheek thing, ‘Yeah, we’re the elite wrestlers in the world,’ right? Then one day, on the fly- it was scripted for Kenny [Omega] to turn on AJ [Styles], but it wasn’t scripted for us to return to the ring – just the three of us – and then jump him and beat him up more, and then take a picture. That was something we just did on our own, and then we get to the back and people are already sending me picture on Twitter. I put ‘The Elite of the Bullet Club’ as a caption, and immediately people were like ‘Woah, what’s that?’ and I’m like ‘We need a shirt! We need a shirt!’”

As far as how long they hope to keep making their own way through the wrestling world, The Bucks are hoping to squeeze every ounce out of the next few years.

Matt: “It’s a constant state of jet lag, and tiredness, and caffeine. This is our life.”

Nick: “It’s cool though, because we know we only have a certain window to do this and we’re trying to enjoy every minute of it. Because, I’m not going to be do this in fifteen years.”

Matt: “No! I’m not going to be doing this in eight years.”

[H/T to Wrestling Inc]

Up Next: Stunning New Images Of Lana’s Ring Gear