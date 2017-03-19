The Rock’s Movie About Paige’s Life Lands A Deal

The Rock’s new project about Paige’s wrestling family has found a deal. Last week we reported that Seven Bucks Productions and WWE Studios were teaming up for a movie based on Paige and her family, “Fighting with My Family.” Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and actor Nick Frost have joined the cast, plus The Rock will be making a cameo in the movie. Rock wrote the following on a $17.5 million deal for worldwide rights that MGM has secured:
Crazy that this passion project I’m producing started years ago when I was in London filming and couldn’t sleep (clearly I didn’t have my tequila) so at 3am I turn the TV on in my hotel suite and watch a documentary on a UK channel about a local wrestling family. The doc was intriguing, unpredictable and heartfelt. I had a hunch the narrative would make an interesting movie. And here we are starting production this week and fortunate enough to sign this kind of deal – I couldn’t be happier for everyone who’s worked so hard bringing this passion project to life. Special shout out to our new partners Gary Barber and Jonathan Glickman of MGM who came in strong and believed so passionately in this unique project. Thank you boys! Let’s shoot. #FightingWithMyFamily #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #Film4 #WWEFilms #MGM
