Paige Is Leaving WWE, and Fans Are Emotional

Paige will no longer be with WWE very soon. On Friday night, the former Divas Champion went to social media to announce that July 7 will be her final day with the company. Following the announcement, Paige spoke to her fans on her Twitch channel and explained why her contract with WWE won't be renewed. "I knew it was coming eventually. Getting the, 'Hey, can I call you? I'm at SmackDown though.' I'm like, 'That leaves no room for negotiation," Paige said, per Fightful. "They're probably not going to renew it.' I had a feeling for awhile. I'm appreciative of WWE. They helped me so much, more than just wrestling. They got me a therapist when I was having drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me, even after my neck surgery, just sitting on my ass. I really appreciate that. I feel like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is," she said. "I'm not leaving because I want to, they just don't want to re-sign my contract. I completely understand. There is no hard feelings." Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.

The Statement Thank you @WWE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9OhGjov13s — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 10, 2022 One fan wrote: "Thank you and I really hope you find success in your next venture, and if it's aew, I really hope you don't get seriously hurt there. Thank you!!!"

From Ava Raine you were my biggest inspiration growing up & showed me that you didn't have to fit a mold to be a superstar 🖤 thank you https://t.co/RJPEkhFrKd — AVA (@AvaRaineWWE) June 11, 2022 Another fan wrote: "I remember flying from the UK to attend my first ever Wrestlemania in San Jose. You were my first ever meet and greet. You were so kind. I told you I was from the UK and you were so happy! I loved following your wrestling story then and can't wait to see what the future holds!"

From Natalya I remember the first time @TJWilson saw @RealPaigeWWE wrestle, he said "you need to wrestle Paige. You'd love her style and the way she works in the ring." He wasn't wrong. We went on to work together and have so many incredible matches and moments in @wwe. Thank you, Saraya. 🖤 https://t.co/8jjyv4mJyi pic.twitter.com/7GwIUDp09Y — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 11, 2022 One fan said: "I am shook! I guess I just always thought you'd be back on WWE TV sooner or later. But of course us misfits will love and support you wherever you go queen! Hope to see you back in the ring soon. No matter where you go it will always be your house."

So Proud I am very proud of you, I cannot wait to see your next adventure 😀 you were born to change the world, and stage one is completed! Stage 2 commence!!!!!! Love you ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/FYHKECmUwA — Julia Hamer (@RealsarayaK) June 11, 2022 One fan revealed: "One of my first favorite WWE superstars. I was the biggest fan of you and I still am to this day. I used to get bullied for liking goth stuff years ago but then you came along and you made me feel better about myself."

Pure Class Pure class! This is how you handle business! @WWE have been amazing to my sister for 11 years. She made history and left a legacy. Very proud brother!

Onto the next chapter! https://t.co/fSuH37V0it — Zak Zodiac (@TheZakZodiac) June 11, 2022 A Twitter user wrote: "You have been such a warrior in so many ways. No doubt you helped pioneer the change back to women getting respected again to help end the divas era. Whether going by Paige (because it's inevitable) or Saraya, you are still an absolute inspiration. Your journey is far from over."

End of an Era and just like that, they're all gone… truly an end of an era. #ThankYouPaige https://t.co/PDmdjC3RpT pic.twitter.com/tflrapWT7b — ᱬ (@CUPlDOFCRlME) June 11, 2022 One person predicted: "That just means that Paige is going to manage Asuka once again as a Bad Guy. At Money in the bank. Asuka will win Money in the bank this year. Becky Lynch will become a Good Guy & wrestle The Bad Guy at WWE Summerslam for the WWE Women's Championship."