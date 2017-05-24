The New Day Return on Talking Smack

While The New Day didn’t make their SmackDown Live debut this week as previously predicted, they did bring the Power of Positivity to the post-show discussion on Talking Smack. All three members of the former RAW champion tag team (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E) made a surprise walk-on appearance, much to the delight of hosts Renee Young and Shane McMahon.

The trio emerged singing “Take it Back” in matching red velour jumpsuits, and were immediately greated with excited hugs from both hosts. Showing how they “cast the demons out” of Kofi’s recent ankle injury, they begun hoisting his Yeezy-attired foot onto the interview desk- in what quickly became a sneaker comparison between the trio and known footwear enthusiast Shane McMahon.

As for how they’ve been spending their time off, Xavier informed the hosts he’s been busy with his YouTube gaming show UpUpDownDown and recently just had his first child, while Kofi says he’s been spending time with his family, and Big E has been offering his services in marrying couples in Los Angeles. He expressed his regrets that he wasn’t tapped to perform those honors for the recently wed Renee Young and Dean Ambrose, however.

While still no word on when precisely they will make their official in-ring return and SmackDown debut, all three members of the team insisted they’re ready, and went out of their way to compliment their new competition in the blue brand’s tag division, including Breezango, American Alpha, and that night’s dream pairing of AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The interview coincided with the premiere of their WWE Network special “The New Day’s Fantastic Ride,” about the trio’s Final Fantasy-inspired WrestleMania hosting attire.