Is Stone Cold’s ‘Stunner’ Off Limits in Today’s WWE?

No move in WWE has been used more in backyard wrestling and frat parties than the Stone Cold Stunner. With a finisher that has brought so much joy to so many fans, why we don’t see it more often in today’s WWE?

In an interview with The Wrap, Steve Austin himself said his patented move is fair game, but he has a couple conditions:

“There’s different ways to go about it. Sometimes people will check with other guys.”

Aside from getting permission, the Stunner must be protected and so it won’t go the way of the Superkick:

“I’m down with anybody using the Stunner I would prefer that it be used as a used a finisher, and not as the current routine with the DDT, where it’s basically one of the lamest false-finishes in the business after being one of the most devastating finishers in the history of the business.”

Stone Cold’s point is a good one. If you want to pay homage to the greats that’s just fine, but like any good museum curator, you have to make sure the artwork is maintained. That said the best way to maintain the Stunner’s reputation is to use it as as finisher.

However, earlier this year at the Royal Rumble Kevin Owens skipped both of Stone Cold’s essential steps to using the Stunner in 2017.

Austin was so affronted by KO’s improper use of the finisher that he had him on his podcast, The Steve Austin Show, to have a little discussion about it:

“For as smart as I thought you were, smart as I know you are, you would’ve studied the delivery mechanism to deliver a stone cold stunner, and if you wanted to borrow it from me, which you did, dare now I say steal it, you would’ve called me on the phone, you got my damn phone number in your phone and said “hey Steve. I’m busting this thing out because I got Roman Reigns, he’s tough as nails and I might need it, and I could’ve explained to you what the, (the mechanics), it’s more than that, the anatomical, the physiological and the kinesiological aspects that go into performing such a maneuver, Kevin.”

And for KO’s answer?

“Well listen, like I said, you set up the scene perfectly. There’s a table behind me, and there’s a giant Roman Reigns charging at me. I put the V up by instinct, and the next thing I knew I’ve done so much to this guy and nothing’s worked, wham, as you would say it, here’s the stunner! I didn’t think of the gut shot, I did the best I could. It wasn’t enough, but hey, maybe I should’ve called you but it just happened. It wasn’t something I planned ya know.”



Owens is claiming spontaneity. Can we believe him? We’ll likely have too, the clip above does make it look like it came on a whim. We’d have to think that a student of wrestling knows that the kick to te guy has to come first – even the frat boys do it!