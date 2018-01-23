WWE

Social Media Stunned by Steve Austin’s Return at RAW 25

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin made his return to Monday Night Raw on Monday as part […]

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made his return to Monday Night Raw on Monday as part of the show’s 25th anniversary special. And like so many times before, he gave Vince McMahon a stunner.

McMahon kicked off the show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with his children Shane and Stephanie McMahon. Despite receiving a standing ovation, McMahon was quickly able to turn the crowd against him by ranting about how the only person to thank for Raw’s 25 years of success was himself. That made things all the better when Austin made his way down to the ring.

Social media was thrilled to see the two go at it just like in the Attitude Era, with McMahon trying to weasel his way out through arguments and begging and Austin having absolutely none of it.

