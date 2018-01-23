Social Media Stunned by Steve Austin’s Return at RAW 25

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made his return to Monday Night Raw on Monday as part of the show’s 25th anniversary special. And like so many times before, he gave Vince McMahon a stunner.

McMahon kicked off the show from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with his children Shane and Stephanie McMahon. Despite receiving a standing ovation, McMahon was quickly able to turn the crowd against him by ranting about how the only person to thank for Raw’s 25 years of success was himself. That made things all the better when Austin made his way down to the ring.

Social media was thrilled to see the two go at it just like in the Attitude Era, with McMahon trying to weasel his way out through arguments and begging and Austin having absolutely none of it.

Stone Cold Steve Austin delivering stunners to Vince and Shane. It’s like slipping into an old pair of shoes. It just feels right. #Raw — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 23, 2018

Never gets old seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin stunning the McMahons — Robert Simmons (@Punchy_13_) January 23, 2018

Just saw Steve Austin stun Vince McMahon. My life is complete. #RAW25 pic.twitter.com/EkkatM0sDY — Marvin DeBose (@TheMindOfMarvin) January 23, 2018

Austin 3:16 🖕🏼🖕🏼 — David Hummel (@D_Hummel50) January 23, 2018

Steve Austin just doesn’t age — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) January 23, 2018