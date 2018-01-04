Sasha Banks and Finn Balor Pair up for the Mixed Match Challenge

With WWE and Facebook’s tandem experiment, Mixed Match Challenge, less than two weeks away, teams are officially being announced. On Wednesday, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss became the show’s first pairing which was soon followed by the coupling of Charlotte and Bobby Roode.

And now, Sasha Banks and Finn Balor have become the MMC’s newest partnership.

The Mixed Match Challenge is set to debut on January 16, and if this is any indication of the show’s theme, then we’re in store for heaps of fun. At the moment we don’t know what the competition will look like. It could be wrestling matches, or it could be a reincarnation of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare. Regardless, the winning team will donate $100,000 to a charity of their choice.

MMC will air directly following SmackDown for the first quarter of 2018, and as mentioned the details are still a little abstract as to what the show will actually consist of. WWE released the following when their partnership with Facebook was announced:

“Each 20-minute episode will reflect a progressive approach to production, with elements optimized for mobile consumption, experimentation and social interaction, including the ability for the WWE Universe to engage with Superstars during the show. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to select matchups, match stipulations and more, on Facebook,” WWE revealed their official statement. The Boss and The Demon certainly make an intriguing pair as their alignment underlines that WWE is giving the MMC a sincere try.