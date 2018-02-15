WWE Releases Rich Swann

WWE has released former Cruiserweight Champion, Rich Swann.

WWE broke the news Thursday afternoon in a tweet.

“Rich Swann and WWE have mutually agreed to part ways as of today, February 15, 2018,” WWE wrote.

Thursday’s news comes as a mere formality in the wake of Swann’s arrest on Dec. 10, 2017, in Gainesville, Florida. An incident occurred between Swann and his wife Vannarah Riggs (who wrestles with Su Yung) while driving back from an independent wrestling show Riggs had worked on.

The initial report stated Swann got angry with his wife, which caused her to get out of the car while Swann was driving. The WWE Superstar allegedly stopped the car, grabbed Riggs around the head via a headlock and threw her back into the car.

WWE suspended Swann hours after his arrest was made public.

“WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, and per our policy, Rich Swann has been indefinitely suspended following his arrest,” WWE said in a statement.

Police dropped the kidnapping and battery charges that were against Swann following his arrest in December. According to the site, prosecutors dropped the case due to “insufficient evidence.”

Swann was released the day after his arrest and his attorney released a statement claiming his innocence.

“At this point, no criminal charges have been filed officially against him so depending on how that process plays out will determine our scope of representation,” Ian M. Pickens said. “We’re hopeful for a fair and quick resolution on behalf of Mr. Swann, but ultimately the state attorney will make their decision (on potential charges) when they deem it appropriate.”