Ric Flair Makes Bold Statement On Finish To Goldberg VS Lesnar

For a guy who used to get a bad rap for not “caring about the business,” Brock Lesnar is now being praised by one of wrestling’s all-time greats for his 86 second loss to Goldberg at Survivor Series.

When news came out that it was actually Lesnar who pushed to have Goldberg defeat him in such a convincing fashion, it changed the way many viewed the former WWE and UFC champion.

On a recent edition of his podcast, Ric Flair made a bold statement concerning the shocking main event between Brock and Goldberg:

“Brock did him the biggest favor I have seen in this business in a long time. I mean, really, think about it. He just beat Brock Lesnar in a minute and 26 seconds, and convincingly. I mean, and they both look great, Bill looked to be in great shape. My only concern was my worry of him being ready; not to faults of his own, but be ready to be bounced around by Brock, but he didn’t have to experience it, so I’m happy for both of them.”

A 16 time world champion, Flair certainly knows what it means to be at the top of the business. He also discussed how the match’s outcome could affect each of their futures:

“It’s hard to figure out what goes through Brock’s mind, but it was great for Goldberg, and our favorite saying is “what’s good for business.” They will have a great rematch there; and I’ve talked to Bill and he wants to work some more. They both are making a lot of money, especially Brock.”

Both Goldberg and Lesnar have been confirmed participants in the 2017 Royal Rumble match.