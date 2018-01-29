Is Rey Mysterio Sticking Around WWE for a While?

Rey Mysterio’s entry in Sunday’s Royal Rumble was a surprise that no one expected. Apparently, WWE was so tight-lipped on the matter that not even fellow Superstars knew about Mysterio’s appearance. But don’t get too attached to him, because Sunday may have been just a cameo.

PWInsider reports that Mysterio’s night at the Rumble was only put together over the last week. With the idea looking to be impromptu, that made it easier for WWE to keep his entry a secret. And, as of this moment, WWE has no plans to sign him to a more permanent contract.

However, Mysterio put on quite the performance as the 43-year bounced around the ring like it was 1997. The Philadelphia crowd loved it too, perhaps lat night will prove to be a fruitful audition for the former WWE Champion.

Mysterio spoke on his big night but made no allusions to his future in WWE.

“It’s incredible. It’s been almost three years since I’ve heard that WWE fan reaction and to be honest with you, a lot of people say it’s luck and a lot of people say it’s awesome to hear that but I’ll tell you, I’m truly blessed. I’m truly blessed to come back and realize the fans don’t forget about you, and not only the fans but the WWE family. This is a universal reaction and it feels good, it feels great,” he said.

It’s worth underlining that Mysterio looked fantastic at the Rumble. Trim and spy, we could make the argument that Sunday night was the best Rey has looked in at least a decade. As wrestlings version of a free agent, Mysterio has been attached to several other promotions, but Impact Wrestling appeared to be his likeliest destination. However, after an awesome Rumble appearance, WWE may want to keep him around.

