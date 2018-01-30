Paige Applauds Kesha’s Grammys Performance: ‘What a Warrior’

Kesha’s powerful performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night impacted plenty of viewers, including many celebrities who praised the singer for her strength.

One of those celebrities was WWE star Paige, who took to Twitter to applaud Kesha.

“Wow just watched @KeshaRose Grammy performance,” Paige wrote. “So powerful.. what a warrior.”

Wow just watched @KeshaRose Grammy performance. So powerful.. what a warrior. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 30, 2018

At the Grammys, Kesha performed “Praying,” which targets her alleged abuser, Dr. Luke.

During the performance, Kesha was joined by female artists including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Bebe Rexha, Julia Michaels, Andra Day and the Resistance Revival Chorus.

Paige has recently been a warrior herself, dealing with a neck injury that effectively marked the end of her in-ring career with the WWE.

Due to her injury, Paige was unable to compete in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble on Jan. 28, though she did attend the event.

The 25-year-old shared several tweets on the day, wishing the women luck and congratulating them on their historic achievement.

“Happy # RoyalRumble day,” Paige wrote. “Wanna wish every single lady who is participating to absolutely kill it. I’m sad I can’t be part of it but I’ll be there supporting all of you.. well.. like 2 of you.”

The star was referencing her Absolution stablemates Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, both of whom participated in the Royal Rumble.

Paige followed up with another tweet, writing, “It’s getting closer! The vibe back here is amazing. So much excitement! Go out there and show the world why there’s a women’s revolution..keep breaking down doors and make history.. whatever the outcome.. we did it ladies.”

Happy #RoyalRumble day. Wanna wish every single lady who is participating to absolutely kill it. I’m sad I can’t be part of it but I’ll be there supporting all of you.. well.. like 2 of you. #Absolution @WWE_MandyRose @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 28, 2018

It’s getting closer! The vibe back here is amazing. So much excitement! Go out there and show the world why there’s a women’s revolution..keep breaking down doors and make history.. whatever the outcome.. we did it ladies. #RoyalRumble @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 29, 2018

After the fact, she had just a few words to say.

“Wow.. want a main event,” she wrote.

