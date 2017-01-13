Over The Ropes: Undertaker’s Grumble Before The Rumble

On the latest episode of the Over The Ropes podcast, we discuss the returns of Undertaker and Shawn Michaels and look ahead to Taker’s chances of winning the Royal Rumble. After much hype, we finally break down the Kenny Omega vs Okada match from Wrestlekingdom 11 and wonder if Omega will end up in the WWE this year.

We also tag in on the surprisingly interesting feud between Nikki and Natalya, Hall of Fame nominee rumors, the premature break-up of the Wyatt Family and dig into a little of the Undertaker’s checkered Royal Rumble history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

