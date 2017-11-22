Why Vince McMahon Ordered the Call Ups of Five NXT Female Stars

In just two days WWE added 5 new female Superstars to their roster. The sudden additions of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to RAW and Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riot to SmackDown have fans wondering what WWE’s intentions actually are.

According to ProWrestlingSheet, this influx of talent is attributed solely to Vince McMahon. Per their report, McMahon thinks that the women’s division as a whole has gone stale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even more, the bolstering of the female roster contributes to the sentiment that a women’s Royal Rumble may actually be happening in January. While this is far from being confirmed, it does seem to fit the narrative.

While we can’t argue that the female Superstars have reached a stagnant point and simply adding more bodies may not be the answer. While it may be a short-term fix of a symptom, the underlying problem is the women in WWE simply are not given compelling storylines. The Women’s’ Revolution has ushered in a new wave of awareness for women’s wrestling and WWE can be applauded for that, but simply guaranteeing them time on the card is not enough. If WWE wants to capitalize on this unprecedented amount of female talent on the roster, they’ll have to make their creative direction a company-wide priority.

A women’s Royal Rumble would be an easy way to inject some excitement back in the Revolution. Guessing that the same WrestleMania stipulations would apply this would make WWE commit to long-form storytelling between the Rumble winner and the incumbent Champion. For the most part, WWE’s programs for females have been mostly ‘rinse and repeat’ as they hop from one pay-per-view to the next. Crafting a build up that lasts several months could be the perfect way to kickstart a new era for the women of WWE.