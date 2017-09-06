Nia Jax Wrecks Emma on Twitter

WWE Superstars using Twitter is the best thing since steel cage matches. For people who make a living off of starting and finishing beef, Twitter is the perfect place to keep a feud warm. For Nia Jax, though, it’s become an arena to melt her enemy’s face.

Last week, Jax demolished Lana. This week’s victim, however, is Emma. Jax and Emma actually worked together as tag team this past RAW, but it was Emma who proved to be treacherous. After Jax did most of the work, Emma snuck in for the fateful pin of Sasha Banks. Her sneaky act did punch her and Jax’s ticket for a Fatal 4-Way at No Mercy, but neither was in a celebratory mood. Their tensions spilled into the realm of social media:

Videos by PopCulture.com

.@NiaJaxWWE should be thanking ME for getting her a match she doesn’t deserve. This is about me. @ #WWENoMercy it’ll be #EmmaNewWomensChamp — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) September 5, 2017

A tip of the cap goes to Emma and her confidence. On second thought, a wave goodbye may be a better fit:

🤣 did you thank Vince for the 6 month vignette push you had but never capitalized on? How much MORE do you deserve 🤔 https://t.co/JbPQXx3PPC — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) September 6, 2017

So much for kayfabe, right gang? This verbal disembowelment skipped right over the make-believe stuff in WWE‘s ecosystem and cut to the personal bone.

Not long ago, WWE was building Emma as ‘Emmalina’ some sort of sexy, ballroom dancer character. Yet, after several months of video packages, the idea was killed. Our friends at Pro Wrestling Sheet found out the strange reasoning behind WWE dropping the character so soon.

“There were big plans for the Emmalina character … but after multiple rehearsals, producers realized she couldn’t pull off what they were looking to accomplish.”

Sources said Emmalina was intended to be a throwback to characters like Sable and The Kat — however, delays were caused after officials felt like she wasn’t committing enough to the role and ultimately they decided to just let Emma be evil again.

Well, now, Emma may no longer feel like being Emma. Nia Jax is making the case for WWE’s most vicious tweeter. On top of that, she rapidly rising the ranks of the women’s division. Her title on twitter may be undisputed and her eventual turn as RAW Women’s Champion may turn out to be just the same.