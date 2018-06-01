Early Favorites for MITB Ladder Matches Emerge

In its short existence, Money in the Bank may be WWE‘s most intriguing show not named WrestleMania. The briefcase bonanza is ideal for speculative discussion, and with that in mind, early betting favorites for this year’s show have just surfaced.

According to Cagesideseats, Braun Strowman and Ember Moon have opened at the likeliest winners of their respective ladder matches. We’ll have to wait until June 17 for our real winners, but consider this report to be a small hint.

Strowman winning would be a result would need little justification. Without question, Strowman has enjoyed a thunderous calendar year and his arrival to WWE Championship scenarios may be overdue. Given his meteoric rise and demonstrable popularity, Strowman would likely receive a crack at the Universal Championship sometime in 2018, anyway. But a turn as Mr. Money in the Bank would be a shortcut to such an opportunity.

Ember Moon, although a babyface, would parallel Carmella’s win at the 2017 MITB event. As a freshly promoted NXT graduate, a win for Moon automatically makes her relevant. And a successful cash-in could make her a permanent player.

However, it may be best to ignore these early odds. This year’s field for both the men and women’s MITB hold an abundance of well-qualified potential winners. With names like Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, The Miz, Finn Balor, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss, WWE has packed each ladder match with former World Champions.

Even more, these betting odds are notoriously fluid. While it’s fun to prognosticate, all speculation may prove to be futile as WWE can take MITB in a dozen different directions.

This story is developing…