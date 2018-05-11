WWE Rumor: Mandy Rose Being Prepped for Big Push

While breakups sting at first, in WWE they’re typically used to launch someone’s career to new heights. And that looks to be the plan with Mandy Rose.

Just a few weeks ago, Rose was part of the now-defunct Absolution faction. But since Paige—the group’s matriarch—became the new SmackDown GM, Rose and Sonya Deville were left straggling.

But this past Tuesday Rose debuted a new entrance equipped with fresh music and a custom filter on WWE’s camera. And according to Dave Meltzer, this is all an indication of WWE preparing Rose for stardom.

“Obviously they have big plans for Many Rose. They gave her a nice new ring entrance, they think she’s a star. I think she’s a star too. Maybe it’s early, maybe it’s not but she’s got a good look. So there you go, they see something in her,” said Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

We’ll know in the coming weeks just how serious WWE is taking Rose as she fights to enter the second ever women’s Money in the Bank. If Rose qualifies, consider her a darkhorse to take down the suspended briefcase.

Rose got her break when she was cast in WWE’s latest season of Tough Enough. While she didn’t win, Rose obviously caught the eye of WWE, and particularly, Paige who was a judge on the show. Rose discussed the experience on Lillian Garcia’s podcast, Chasing Glory.

“It’s been great. So far, I can’t complain,” Rose said. “Being brought in with Absolution and our mentor, Paige, I think it’s really cool, and really full circle since she was our judge on Tough Enough, and she hated me. She was rough with me, but I get it.

Rose says that she has to transcend preconceived notions that her background enables.

“For me, it was one of those things where I get it where people can be rough with me because I didn’t come from a professional wrestling background or anything like that, and the way I am perceived sometimes as someone who is just a model and is in here for the fame, and I get that, but I don’t think people get that it isn’t the case,” she said.

However, Rose isn’t letting the negativity affect her.

“Everything I have achieved in my life I worked very hard for; I didn’t just wake up and say this was handed to me, so it kind of bothered me because I was very sensitive to that, but then I thought, you know what, it’ll be more rewarding for me in the end when I prove to everyone that I can be the person that I want to be. Besides that, it was fun, but I think it’s awesome that it was full circle, and with her debut back from surgery and the fact that Sonya and I were with her [during Tough Enough] it’s crazy.”

[H/T Ringside News]