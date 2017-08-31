Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Never Supposed to Be RAW GM

Kurt Angle became the RAW General Manager the day after WrestleMania 33. However, according to Angle that was never the reason for him coming back to WWE.

In an interview with The Sun, Angle revealed that his original agreement with WWE had nothing to do with him being the RAW GM. In fact, it may have had everything to do with him being an active wrestler in WWE.

“You’ll see me back in the ring, for sure. I don’t know when, but I can’t wait. There was never supposed to be a GM role. I don’t know if it was Mick Foley’s hip or WWE just decided they wanted to bring me on the TV. It’s been a lot of fun. I love being with the guys and girls and every week you get a closer bond with them.”

If this is the case, then Angle’s return to the WWE ring is a matter of time. However, Since returning, Angle has not been shy about prepping for a return to ring action. In an interview with Esquire earlier this summer, Angle wasn’t too subtle about wrestling in WWE in the near future:

“Well right now I’m just concentrating on my behind-the-scenes role as General Manager. I haven’t even had a physical yet and I don’t expect I will have one until they [the WWE] have some more detail of what they want me to do down the line. But is there a possibility? Yeah, there is a definite possibility!” he said.

“I think it’s more than likely it will happen. I don’t know if it has to do with this new storyline that’s going on right now, but I’m sure that it will happen eventually. I still haven’t taken a physical though so I’m not going to get my hopes up until I do that,” Angle added.

If that weren’t enough, Angle has an emotional incentive to hop back in the ring one more time:

“Well I have three little ones who have actually never seen me wrestle– a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 7-month-old– so I’ve always wanted to return to them. I want to show them what daddy can really do,” he said.

We can’t expect the Olympic gold medalist to come back as a full-time wrestler, but he sounds like he’s fully capable of doing so. However, if this indeed to happen to expect them to wrestle only at big events. The earliest guess would have him being involved at the Royal Rumble.