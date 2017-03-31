John Cena’s WrestleMania Match Announced On SmackDown

It’s official! In 19 days, John Cena will team with his real life sweetheart, Nikki Bella, to face off against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

On a “very special edition of Miz TV”, The Miz and Maryse began to run down John Cena and Nikki, with Maryse telling a story about how Nikki cost Maryse a spot on Total Divas as well as three years of her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Maryse explained that it was Nikki who talked her out of a contract for the show that would have made her a star. She then called her former friend a lying, backstabbing, bitch.

Cena and Nikki stormed the ring with a clever retort of their own and a challenge for Maryse to come and fight Nikki in the ring, but Miz declared that Miz TV was over immediately.

Smackdown GM, Daniel Bryan had clearly had enough as he came out to run down The Miz for always backing away from a fight. Bryan said that while he couldn’t punch Miz in the face, he knew two people who could. The former WWE Champ then made the WrestleMania match official.

John Cena is rumored to take another filming hiatus after ‘Mania, so it will be very interesting to see how the WWE chooses to send him off.

MORE WWE:

Shawn Michaels Confronts Roman Reigns

Update on Seth Rollins WrestleMania Status

Top WWE Star To Miss WrestleMania